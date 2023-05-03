1st batch of Zimbabweans arriving home from Sudan

The first group of 44 Zimbabwean nationals evacuated from Sudan amid a raging internal war is due to arrive in the country late Friday, the Zimbabwean government said.

Giving an update on the status of evacuations following the eruption of war in Sudan on April 15, which has resulted in several hundred deaths, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said on Friday that the second batch of the 21 evacuees is expected to arrive home on Saturday.

The update was given to the state news agency New Ziana.

Many foreign governments have been evacuating their nationals from Sudan, where fighting is concentrated in the capital Khartoum. Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese civilians have already been displaced, with some fleeing to neighboring countries. Enditem