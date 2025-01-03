1st Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu Criticizes 8th Parliament’s Productivity and Announces Retirement

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the 8th Parliament, criticizing the time spent on unproductive debates and frivolous matters.

In an interview with 3news’ Eric Mawuena Egbeta on January 3, Osei-Owusu voiced his disappointment in the way certain issues were handled during the parliamentary term.

“I am disappointed in the 8th Parliament. We wasted too much time on frivolous matters,” Osei-Owusu remarked, referring to what he considered unproductive discussions that took place. Though he did not cite specific instances, the 8th Parliament was notably marked by frequent boycotts from both Majority and Minority sides, especially regarding contentious issues such as the introduction of the electronic levy, debates on tax exemptions for Freezone companies, and the controversial declaration of four parliamentary seats as vacant.

Despite this frustration, Osei-Owusu is optimistic about the 9th Parliament, believing that its new structure will allow for more focused work. “The 9th Parliament is a new Parliament. This structure should give them the opportunity to work harder,” he added.

In addition to his critiques, Osei-Owusu announced his retirement from public service, citing dissatisfaction with the returns from his years of work. “I’m done with Public Service,” he said, explaining that the effort put into the job often did not yield enough reward. “You put so much into Public Service and the returns are peanuts, yet you are disrespected for the peanuts you work,” he said, adding that if the same energy were directed into personal ventures, it would likely result in greater financial success.

Osei-Owusu’s remarks come just ahead of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, 2025. This event will also mark the final session of the 8th Parliament, which will officially dissolve on January 6, 2025. The 9th Parliament will convene later that day for the election of the new Speaker and Deputy Speakers, and the new members will take their oaths shortly before midnight, marking the beginning of a new legislative term.

Osei-Owusu’s comments reflect a mixture of frustration and hope for the future, both for the Parliament and for his own next steps in life.