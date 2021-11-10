1st ever Africa Early Childhood Education Award to be staged on Nov. 13, 2021

All roads lead to the CIBT Auditorium near GNAT Hall, Adabraka in Accra on Saturday November 13, 2021 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm for the Maiden Edition of the Africa Early Childhood Education Awards 2021 (AECEA) ceremony.

The event which comes under the theme: “Childcare & Security During & Post Covid-19 Era” seeks to recognize and reward early childhood teachers who have excelled in their works including some notable personalities whose contributions brought about the needed change and advancement to the sector.

The noble initiative, according to the organizers’ is equally an avenue to shine a light on the activities of pre-school teachers, encourage and motivate them to work hard towards improving the welfare of the pre-school children particularly within the early childhood education sector in Ghana.

The much-awaited event is expected to be graced by the former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mad. Lordina Mahama as the special guest of honour.

The AECEA 2021 is the brainchild of Transformational Empowerment and Rural Integration Africa Foundation (TERIA), a non-governmental organization with support of its partners including the Ministry of Education, Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), Ghana Civil Society Organizations Platform on SDGs, Livelihood Development For Human Rights Promotion (Sierra Leone), Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ghana Tourism Authority, SWEB Foundation, Hope Source Foundation, Minerva Books & Stationery, Bamimo Enterprise, Ghana Education Alliance, My Child My concern, GHANNSE, Dext Technology Ltd., Citi FM &TV and Pato’s Imaj Fashion among others.

Touching on the award scheme, Lead Initiator who doubles as the Executive Director of TERIA, Mr. Walter Mawuli Gli remarked the scheme is a laudable initiative which would remain viable and sustainable for generations to come to make an impact.

While expressing optimism towards the success of the first edition, he quickly called on well-meaning individuals, philanthropists, institutions, organizations and agencies both home and abroad to come on board, partner and support the scheme to flourish.

Check out the full list of nominees for the award below:

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR (FEMALE CATEGORY)

1.Patience Essuman

2.Dorcas Daisy Doku

3.Joyce Yeboah

4.Emammuella Ntow

5.Rachael Addai

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR (MALE CATEGORY)

1. Derrick Ofori

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRE OF THE YEAR

1.Park Kids International

2.Romay Christian Montessori.

3.Faries School

4.Kinderville School

ASSISTANT OF THE YEAR

Esther Delali Gbodui

SCHOOL HEAD OF THE YEAR

1.Patience Kofi

2.Dorcas Daisy Doku

3.Diana Lamptey

4.John A.Nyavor.

NGO OF THE YEAR

1.Save our Future Ghana.

2.Street Girls Aid

3.Great Mission Int.

Source: Joseph Wemakor