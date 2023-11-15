1st fuel truck enters Gaza from Egypt

The first truck loaded with about 25,000 liters of fuel crossed the Egyptian side of Rafah crossing on Wednesday en route to the Gaza Strip, according to an Egyptian security source.

The fuel would be delivered to the United Nations to facilitate the delivery of aid and would enter Gaza directly without inspection by the Israeli side, the source told Xinhua on conditions of anonymity.

As of Nov. 10, Egypt had delivered 6,944 tons of food, medical, and humanitarian aid to Gaza since the conflict between Hamas and Israel started on Oct. 7, according to the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Israel launched a massive attack on Gaza in retaliation for the surprise strike led by Hamas on Oct. 7 which killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The ongoing conflict, raging into the second month, has killed more than 11,500 Palestinians and wounded some 29,000 others in the coastal enclave, said the Hamas-run Health Ministry on Tuesday.