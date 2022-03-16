1st Ghana Music Awards France Launched

Legendary Ghanaian musician Pat Thomas, sensational vocalist Akwaboah and award-winning gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy thrilled audiences with some good music during the launch of the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards (GMA) France.

The launch of the new awards scheme which took place in Toulouse, France, aims to grow Ghanaian music in Francophone countries as well as rewarding artistes who have contributed to the growth of our music both locally and internationally.

The event was graced by Mr. Dijillali Lahiani, the Deputy Mayor of Toulouse, Nana Appiah Kubi, the Ghanafuohene in Toulouse, Mr Huste Momno, Vice President of Afro Event, among other Nigerian, Cameroonian and Congolese nationals.

The witnessed a glamorous display of Ghanaian culture and dance, with dazzling musicial performances from Pat Thomas, Akwaboah and Ohemaa Mercy.

Speaking at the glamorous launch of the awards scheme, Mr. Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Chairman of GMA France said the introduction of the awards was timely especially at a time where Ghanaian artistes look to connect to the global audiences.

The celebrated Ghanaian media personality noted that recognizing the works of artistes goes a long way in motivating them as well as thriving Ghanaian culture and also promoting tourism.

“Music plays a crucial role in selling Ghana to the outside world and by the institution of this awards scheme, we look to recognize thriving artists who continue to play a crucial role in the promotion of our culture.

“The world has become a global village and we have to make good use of networks and associations to promote Ghana” he said.

Madam Anne Sophie-Avé, Ambassador of France to Ghana, in her solidarity message welcomed the initiative of holding a Ghanaian music event, something she says can build bridges between Ghana and France.

She lauded organizers for taking up this initiative having thrown her support behind the awards scheme and was hopeful of its success.

The year’s awards scheme is organized by two highly astute Ghanaian philanthropists Mrs Mavis Frimpong aka Ossah Special, Mr.Kwabena Frimpong and supported by Fadda Dickson and the Despite Media.

Meanwhile, there would be a special nominee unveiling session in the coming months with the main awards gala set to be staged later in the year.