1st Sankofa Street Table Tennis championship ends successfully

The maiden edition of the Sankofa Street Table Tennis championship which came off over the weekend ended on a good note.

The event was sanctioned by the Ghana Table Tennis Association and attracted huge participation from young talents.

The championship which took place at Nungua in Accra was aimed at unearthing young potentials as well as discovering the next national champion.

Young sensations Emmanuel Ofori and Simon Alabi both of Pinholes table tennis club came top after stunning performances in the finals to grab the ultimates.

They were awarded with cash prizes and table tennis bats.

In an interview with this portal, the organizer of the event, Mr. Phil Anyway, commended the players for exhibiting their talents to the world.

According to him, the streets championship would help promote the sport as well as discover more talents.

“There is so much talents in these neighborhoods, young boys and girls playing as if they are playing in major tournaments. The objective is to unearth, discover the next world champion out of Ghana. The objective is to continue playing in the streets like the past.

He disclosed plans of organising similar events in the other communities as well.

“We have one coming up at La-Osu and Jamestown every two weeks. The idea is to sell the event,” he said.

“Two players each that will win from each other neighborhood will play in the national championship with cash prizes and trophies. I also have a tournament in May and the eventual winner will have a 4 months training tour in with an European club abroad,” the organizer added.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Table Tennis Association especially, Mr. William Asare, the Treasurer for the tremendous support.

He called on all corporate entities to come on board to support grow and promote table tennis.