1st Science, Technology and Engineering Fair held by Abor SHS

The Abor Senior High School, in collaboration with the Abor Community Development Association, has held its maiden Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Fair at the school with a call on sector players to improve on efforts in creating curious and creative minds.

The event, organised by the Opportunity and Risk Management Institute (ORMI),

was on the theme: “Discovering the Genius in Future Generations.”

Ms Stella Attakpah, the Managing Director of ORMI, said STEM was a great way to build the skills of individuals, especially the youth, to become creative problem solvers to make the world a better place.

She said the enthusiasm of students to create using simple materials around them during a similar event in Vienna, Austria, some years ago, brought to her realisation that given the same playing field, students anywhere in the world would be able to marry intelligence and creativity to become famous inventors.

Ms Attakpah said STEM education went beyond those subjects because it gave skill sets that governed the way the individual “thinks and behaves.”

“It motivates and inspires young people to generate new technologies and ideas.”

STEM education also prepared the world for the future, based on teamwork and collaboration of professionals from different disciplines, Mrs Attakpah said.

She appealed to all benevolent groups and individuals to support the programme to make the next edition bigger and better.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education, in a keynote address read on his behalf, said: “We are sowing a good seed when we equip the children with the confidence to think about using science and technology appropriately to solve problems in their communities, the nation, and the world at large.”

Participating in the event would allow the cohort to practice other critical skills such as working in teams, critical thinking, solving problems, and delivery results, he said.

Mr Raymond Letsah Glover, the Headmaster of the Abor Senior High School (SHS), commended the organisers of the fair for the creativity and called for its sustainability.

He enumerated some challenges of the school, including infrastructural challenges, that must be given the needed attention.

Eight schools, comprising basic and second cycle schools, took part in the fair with 40 projects exhibited.

They included Abor, St Paul’s, Anlo Afiadenyigba, and the Dzodze Penyi senior high schools, Abor EP basic, Abor RC basic, Avenor SHS, and Tsiame SHS.

Certificates and awards were given to all participants with special packages going to the best teams for their display of creativity and innovation.

The Abor Community Development Association pledged its continued cooperating with other youth groups within the area to ensure development.