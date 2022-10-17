2, 986 candidates to write 2022 BECE in Agona West

A total of 2, 986 candidates are expected to write the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Agona West Municipality of the Central region.

The candidates are made up of 1, 526 girls and 1, 460 boys from 110 schools both public and private respectively.

The examination, which commences on Monday, October 17, 2022, has 11 centres in the Agona West Municipality.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Bismark Offei, the Agona West Municipal Director of Education and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Swedru.

In a good will message, Mr Offei wished all the 2022 candidates’ better luck while commending them for their hard work, perseverance and dedication throughout their study period.

He advised the candidates not to lose hope in the face of the expected challenges but should rather stay focused to achieve good results for their future endeavours.

The Director of Education entreated them to comply with all the laid down rules and regulations guiding the examination so as to avoid the cancellation of their papers and other unforeseen circumstances.

“All qualified candidates must ensure that they abstain from sending any foreign material into the examination hall to avoid cancellation of their results,” he stated.

Mr Offei urged parents, teachers and other stakeholders to offer best form of motivation to the candidates throughout the examination period.

He called supervisors and invigilators to be cautious of examination malpractices and thus strictly adhere to all rules and regulations guarding the conduct of the examination.

“The Agona West Municipal Directorate will not shield any teacher caught in engaging in practices that flout the rules and regulations pertaining to their work as supervisors,” he warned.

He expressed gratitude to all basic school teachers for their dedication, commitment and willingness in grooming the candidates for the examination.