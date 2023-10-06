2 arrested for the alleged murder of a bolt driver

Two persons have been put before a Kaneshie District Court for their involvement in the murder of a bolt driver at Nsawam.

Michael Adzomani, aka Major, 25, and Afred Avornyo, 32, both drivers, are believed to be members of a robbery gang operating in Accra and other parts of the country.

The accused persons are alleged to have murdered Thomas Kwame Henordzi, a bolt driver at Bowkrom, near Nsawam, at about 3:00pm on July 23, 2023.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

The court presided over by Nana Abena Omenyo preserved their pleas and remanded them into police custody to reappear on October 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, the accused persons’ accomplices namely Hartman Mensan, aka Richie, and one Joshua, aka General, are said to be at large.

The police said efforts were underway to retrieve some of the vehicles allegedly taken away by the accused persons and their accomplices after killing their victims.

Prosecution, led by Detective Chief Inspector Apewah Achana, said the deceased Thoams Kwame Henordzi, a 36-year-old bolt driver, was driving a Toyota Vitz with registration number GE-9499-21.

The prosecution said the accused persons were members of a robbery gang, which allegedly operated within Accra and other parts of the country.

It said the modus operandi of the gang was that it ordered for the services of bolt and uber drivers, killed them and took away their cars.

The prosecution said within three months, the gang had allegedly killed many bolts and uber drivers, took their vehicles, re-sprayed and sold them.

According to the prosecutor, on July 12, 2023, while the deceased Thomas Kwame Henordzi was working with his vehicle in the Accra Metropolis, the two accused persons and their accomplices, now at large requested for a ride from Bolt Holdings Ghana Limited.

The prosecution said the deceased’s vehicle was detailed to pick them up.

It said available information at the Bolt Office in Accra indicated that the accused persons requested for the vehicle at Agbogba, North Legon as pick location and their destination was Lincoln Avenue Asikabiu, near Nsawam.

However, the prosecution said later at 1:52 pm same day, the deceased phone went offline from Bolt Monitoring platform.

The prosecution said the accused persons allegedly took the deceased to Bowkrom in Nsawam and killed him.

According to the prosecutor, the accused persons dumped the deceased’s body by the roadside and took away his vehicle.

The prosecution said the deceased’s body was spotted by some people in the community and the Assemblyman for the area was later informed and a report was made at the Nsawam Police Station.

The prosecutor said the Police visited the scene and conveyed the body to the Ghana Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

On July 25, 2023, the prosecution said ACP Dr. Osei Owusu Afriyie conducted postmortem examination and gave the cause of death as “asphyxiation and strangulation”.

The prosecution said the two accused persons were arrested at their hideouts after series of intelligence led operations.

It said one Toyota Vitz Salon vehicle robbed from the owner was retrieved from Michael Adzormani.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that the accused persons were involved in four other similar offences across the country and those incidents were under investigations at the Homicide Unit, Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters.

The prosecutor told the court that efforts were underway to apprehend their accomplices at large and also to retrieve another Toyota Vitz Salon car sold to a buyer in Tarkwa by Alfred Avornyo.