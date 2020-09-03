Two Afghan Border Forces members were killed and two others wounded after militants stormed a border forces’ camp in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province Wednesday night, local police said Thursday.

“The armed militants stormed the camp in Ghashi Pass Kando locality of Marawara district, triggering clashes lasting for hours. The attackers fled after fighting and soldiers manning the camp forced them to leave the area,” provincial police spokesman Farid Dehqan told Xinhua.

The spokesman added that the relative of the affected soldiers will be notified at the earliest proper time.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Taliban militants and militants of Islamic State (IS), however, have presence in the mountainous region, 180 km east of the country’s capital, Kabul.