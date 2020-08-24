SANAA, June 16, 2020 (Xinhua) -- A resident looks at rising smokes after an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, June 16, 2020. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched on Tuesday morning at least five airstrikes on the capital Sanaa held by the Houthi rebels, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported. The airstrikes hit Houthi-controlled military sites on the hills of al-Subahah, Attan and Nahdain in and around the center of the Yemeni capital city, local residents said. (Photo by Mohamed al-Azaki/Xinhua)
SANAA, June 16, 2020 (Xinhua) -- A resident looks at rising smokes after an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, June 16, 2020. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched on Tuesday morning at least five airstrikes on the capital Sanaa held by the Houthi rebels, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported. The airstrikes hit Houthi-controlled military sites on the hills of al-Subahah, Attan and Nahdain in and around the center of the Yemeni capital city, local residents said. (Photo by Mohamed al-Azaki/Xinhua)

Two civilians were killed during armed clashes between security forces and unknown gunmen in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden on Monday, a government official told Xinhua.

The hours-long clashes in Aden’s neighborhood of Mansourah also injured several including security troops and the militants, the local official said on condition of anonymity.

Various medium and heavy weapons were used in the clashes, causing partial damage to citizens’ homes, the source added.

Meanwhile, a statement released by Aden’s police command confirmed that one of its patrols “was attacked by gunmen in Mansourah, leaving one of the security members injured.”

Reinforcements arrived later and began a search for the attackers who fled and used residential buildings as shield, according to the statement.

Aden is considered Yemen’s temporary capital where the Saudi-backed Yemeni government has been based since 2015.

The impoverished Arab country has been locked into a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthi rebels overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.