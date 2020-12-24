A total of two people died on the spot while 12 were injured when a container fell from a truck in Kwazulu-Natal Province, said South Africa health officials on Wednesday.
“There has been an incident on the N3 (road from Durban to Johannesburg) Durban bound just before Ashburton bridge, a container fell off a truck onto a minibus. Sadly two people have sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics have treated 12 patients at the scene,” said Robert McKenzie, Kwazulu-Natal spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services.
This comes a day after the transport minister Fikile Mbalula said they want to reduce the festive season road accident fatalities by 20 percent. Enditem
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
