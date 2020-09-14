An injured passenger is loaded into an ambulance at the Booysens train station near Johannesburg Friday July 17, 2015. More than 200 people were injured in a train collision in Johannesburg on Friday night, authorities said, with more injuries expected as more passengers are known to still be trapped inside the wrechage. No fatalities have been reported. (AP Photo)
Two people were killed and 16 others injured in a collision between a heavy truck and a passenger bus on Monday in northeast China’s Jilin Province.

The public security bureau of Jingyu County said it received reports at 11:44 a.m. of the accident, which occurred near Dongxing Village.

Initial probes suggest the bus and the truck crashed from opposite directions, the bureau said. It was not immediately known in which vehicle the casualties were.

All the injured have been rushed to hospitals. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

