A building collapsed on early Tuesday in Kano state, north Nigeria, leaving two people dead and eight injured.

The building collapsed at around 1:30 am local time at a community in the Dala local government area of Kano, said Saidu Muhammed, a spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service while addressing reporters in Kano on Tuesday.

Muhammed said rescue efforts have ended and investigation has been launched on the cause of the collapse.

The spokesperson advised residents in the state to be conscious of their environment and to avoid living in risky buildings.

Building collapses often occur in Nigeria as some property owners and developers do not adhere strictly to planning and building laws and regulations, according to local experts.