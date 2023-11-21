2 die as car runs into crowd celebrating Liberia’s president-elect

Liberian police said Tuesday an investigation has been launched into an incident where a speeding car rammed into jubilant supporters of President-elect Joseph Boakai, killing at least two people.

Some 18 others were reportedly injured in the incident at the headquarters of Boakai’s Unity Party late Monday, a few hours after the National Elections Commission (NEC) declared the former vice president as the winner of the recently held presidential runoff elections in the West African country, Melvin Sackor, a deputy police inspector general in charge of operations, told reporters in the capital of Monrovia.

The police and authorities of the JFK Medical Center in Monrovia confirmed two of the victims died instantly. Local media reported that the suspected driver of the vehicle immediately set it ablaze and ran toward a waiting motorcycle.

Davidetta Lansanah, head of the NEC, declared Boakai winner of the presidential runoff elections held a week ago, having garnered 50.64 percent of the votes cast, while incumbent President George Weah took 49.36 percent.

Weah conceded defeat to Boakai in a phone call several days before the official declaration on Monday evening.