2 expatriates abducted and 6 killed in South Nigeria attacks

At least six people, including four soldiers, were killed recently when a group of gunmen attacked some expatriate workers of South Korean firm Daewoo in Nigeria’s oil-rich state of Rivers, the army confirmed Wednesday.

At least two expatriate workers, who were being escorted by the security personnel when the attack occurred early Monday, were allegedly abducted by the gunmen following the attack along the Ahoada/Abua stretch of the East-West Road in Rivers, said Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, a spokesperson for the army’s 6 Division, in a statement.

Danjuma said the troops, on routine escort duty for an oil servicing company, were attacked in a convoy of vehicles, while identifying the deceased civilians as two drivers hired by the firm.

“Unfortunately, four soldiers were killed in action while two other oil workers are unaccounted for,” he said, noting the suspected criminals escaped through a river after carrying out the attacks.

“Troops are currently combing the general area to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act while efforts are ongoing to ensure the unaccounted oil workers are found,” he added.