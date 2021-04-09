Two Ghanaian innovations created amid Covid-19 have made the top 100 Forbes Africa Invention, Innovation and Icons list for year 2020.

The two innovations are HACK CoronaV, invented by Joshua Opoku Agyeman and Sequencing Covid-19 created by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The three-in-one anti-Covid-19 invention, HACK CoronaV was number 11 on he list of 30 inventions within the period under review, while Noguchi’s Sequencing Covid-19 was number 19 on another list of 30 innovations in 2020.

Indeed, in the course of the year, there were several Covid-19-related innovations acknowledged by the United Nations, but only the two mentioned above actually made the Forbes Africa 100 list.

There was another list of 40 African icons for the year, but no Ghanaian made that list.

This year’s Forbes Africa 100 innovations, inventions and icons list focused mainly on what young Africans and African institutions did to combat the impact of Covid-19.

The winners were selected through extensive desktop research and phone and Zoom interviews, to determine those worthy for each component of this monumental list

The following is what Forbes said about Ghana’s Hack CoronaV and Noguchi’s Sequencing Covid-19.

HACK CoronaV

When the West African-based Internet of Things (IoT) CEO Joshua Opoku Agyemang saw how the Covid-19 pandemic was affecting his Ghanaian community, he felt the need to help, and this is exactly what he did. Under the umbrella term ‘HACK CoronaV’, he invented three different items that could be used to prevent the virus from spreading.

“Our inspiration came from the community first and the need to protect the people around us,” says Agyemang to FORBES AFRICA.

Each item served a different purpose, the first was a touchless washing bucket that worked through a foot mechanism.

“What we noticed about public washing buckets that came with taps attached is that you had to use your hands to open the tap and when you finished, you would have to close it yourself. So this could also be a medium for the virus to spread, and this inspired the creation of the touchless washing bucket,” explains Agyemang.