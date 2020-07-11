Two notorious gunmen have been killed in an encounter with Nigerian troops in the northern state of Taraba, a military official said on Saturday.

John Enenche, the country’s military spokesperson, said the troops eliminated the two notorious bandits who had been attacking communities in northern states of Benue and Taraba on Friday.

The success was a result of the troops’ aggressive clearance operations in the states, he added.

Enenche said the operation was a sequel to actionable intelligence on the infiltration of armed herdsmen on July 10 at Chambe community in the Logo area of Benue where two villagers were killed.

He said the troops swiftly deployed to the scene, adding that the bandits had fled the area before their arrival.

According to him, troops tracked the assailants to a makeshift camp at the outskirts of Arufu in neighboring Taraba.

“On sighting the troops, the armed bandits opened fire, troops overwhelmed the criminals with high-intensity fire, killing two of them while others fled in disarray with gunshot wounds,” the military spokesperson said. Enditem

