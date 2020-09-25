Image provided by Noticias Telemedellin shows rescuers inspecting the site of the crashed plane carrying the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, in La Ceja municipality, near Medellin, in the department of Antioquia, Colombia, on Nov. 29, 2016. [Photo/Xinhua]
Image provided by Noticias Telemedellin shows rescuers inspecting the site of the crashed plane carrying the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, in La Ceja municipality, near Medellin, in the department of Antioquia, Colombia, on Nov. 29, 2016. [Photo/Xinhua]

A training plane crashed in northern Iran on Friday and two people on board were injured, official IRNA news agency reported.

The plane crashed near Azadi Airport of Nazarabad town in Iran’s Alborz province, 89 km to the northwest of capital Tehran, according to the report.

The pilot and the trainee have some bone fractures and the injuries are not serious, the report quoted regional emergency center as saying.

The cause of the incident is not clear so far.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.