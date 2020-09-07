Kurdish fighters
Two Islamic State (IS) local leaders were killed and four militants arrested on Monday in two security operations in northern and western Iraq, the Iraqi military said.

In the northern province of Kirkuk, a force from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) conducted a security operation, based on intelligence reports, in Daquq area in the south of the provincial capital Kirkuk, some 250 km north of Baghdad, Yehia Rasool, spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi forces said in a statement.

The operation resulted in the killing of two IS local leaders and the arresting of two others, the statement said.

In the western province of Anbar, another CTS force conducted a separate security operation near the town of al-Garma near the city of Fallujah, some 50 km west Baghdad, and resulted in the arresting of two IS militants, the statement added.

The two operations came as the IS militants have intensified their attacks on the security forces and civilians in the formerly IS-controlled Sunni provinces.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since Iraqi security forces fully defeated the IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since melted in urban areas or deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

