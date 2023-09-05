2 kidnapped victims rescued in southern Nigerian state

The Nigerian police in the southern state of Delta have rescued two kidnapped victims in the Ethiope West area of the state, according to the police on Sunday.

The combined team of police operatives, anti-cult unit, and local vigilante groups rescued the victims on Thursday, said Bright Edafe, a spokesperson for the police in Delta State, told reporters on Sunday in the city of Warri.

He said the divisional police officer received a distress call on Wednesday that two people had been kidnapped on the Oghara-Ugbenu link road.

“The DPO (Divisional Police Officer), while acting on credible and technically-generated information, led a combined team of police operatives, the anti-cult unit, the SIB (State Intelligence Bureau) unit, and the local vigilante groups, into the Oghara-Ugbenu forest,” he said. “On Aug. 31, at about 11:30 a.m., the operatives combed the forest, which forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and escape. The kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt.”

Edafe said the victims have since been reunited with their families, adding that four live cartridges, one cell phone, an ATM card, and three telecommunication SIM cards were recovered from the scene.

“Regardless of the victims’ rescue, efforts are on top gear to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” he added.