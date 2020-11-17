Two people were killed when security forces responded to a call to rescue nine travelers in northern Nigeria, an official confirmed on Monday.
The travelers were kidnapped on Sunday from their 18-seater bus along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, said Samuel Aruwan, a commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna state.
The driver and one passenger were shot dead by the kidnappers during a gunfight with troops in the Akilubu-Gidan Busa area of Kaduna, he said.
Aruwan said the troops will continue to work hard to improve security along the highway.
