Nigerian troops
Nigerian troops

Two people were killed when security forces responded to a call to rescue nine travelers in northern Nigeria, an official confirmed on Monday.

The travelers were kidnapped on Sunday from their 18-seater bus along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, said Samuel Aruwan, a commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna state.

The driver and one passenger were shot dead by the kidnappers during a gunfight with troops in the Akilubu-Gidan Busa area of Kaduna, he said.

Aruwan said the troops will continue to work hard to improve security along the highway.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.