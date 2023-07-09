2 killed, dozens displaced in Cape Town fire in South Africa

Two people died and at least 25 were displaced after a fire on Sunday morning in the southeastern part of Cape Town in South Africa, local media reported.

The fire ripped through the SST Section, Town Two in Khayelitsha, according to media reports. Khayelitsha is the largest township in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, and is situated 30 kilometers southeast of the city center.

Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said they received the call just after midnight and dispatched fire crews from various areas across the city to the scene.

“Just after 2:00, firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze that destroyed seven informal structures and left an estimate of 25 people displaced,” Carelse was quoted as saying.

Two people succumbed to fatal burn wounds. Their bodies were discovered among the debris, said the spokesperson.

“The cause of the fire is unknown, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service,” he added. Enditem