Two people were killed on Thursday evening in armed clashes between Sunni Arab tribes and supporters of Shiite parties in south of Lebanese capital Beirut.

Three others were also injured in the clashes between the Sunni tribes and Shiite parties of Hezbollah and Amal in Khalde, the National News Agency reported.

The conflict was caused by the Sunni Arab tribes as they prevented Shiite parties’ supporters from hanging banners in the area for Ashura, a Shiite festival which marks the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammed.

The Lebanese army was deployed, while the Khalde highway was closed and the traffic was diverted to the seaside road to protect people’s safety during the clashes.