Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2019 shows a damaged vehicle after an airstrike in Zawiya, Libya. The UN-backed Libyan government on Thursday condemned an airstrike carried out by the rival eastern-based army on the city of Zawiya. The airstrike on Zawiya, some 45 km west of the capital Tripoli, killed and injured a number of civilians, the UN-backed government said in a statement. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)
Two people were killed and three others injured in firing by unknown gunmen in Rawalpindi city of Pakistan’s east Punjab province on Tuesday night, police sources said.

According to the initial investigation by police, three unknown gunmen opened fire at the people standing at roadside and fled the scene on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, the twin city of capital Islamabad, police sources told Xinhua.

A heavy contingent of police reached the attack site following the incident, said the sources, adding that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where all three of them are in critical condition.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

Police also kicked off a search operation in the area to track down the on-the-run assailants.

