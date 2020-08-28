Two people were killed and another injured in a helicopter crash in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, on Friday, said Gboyega Akosile, a spokesperson to the governor of Lagos state.

Akosile told Xinhua by phone the injured has been rushed to a local hospital, and an investigation by relevant agencies has commenced.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) also confirmed the accident on its official Twitter account, saying investigation revealed that a Bell Helicopter 206B3 belonging to Quorum Aviation Ltd. crashed on Friday at 16A Salvation Road, Opebi area in Lagos.

LASEMA said a combined response team led by its Director-General Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu rescued an adult male from the scene while two adult male were confirmed dead on spot, and operation is ongoing.

According to local daily the Vanguard, Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that three passengers were on board the flight.

“The helicopter was carrying three passengers; one is in the intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, while the bodies of the two killed on impact have been deposited in the mortuary. We are on top of challenges especially crowd control while operation is ongoing,” said Oke-Osanyintolu.