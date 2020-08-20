Two people were killed after a small plane crashed on Thursday in the Moroccan city of Kenitra, 40 km northern capital Rabat, local media reported.

The pilot and the trainee pilot of this training plane died on the spot, goud.ma news website said.

The two-seater plane is a Cessna 150, belonging to the Royal Aviation Club in Rabat.

Authorities opened an investigation to determine what caused the single-engine plane to crash.