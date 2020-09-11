At least two people were killed and eight others injured in an explosion in Kismayo town in the southern region of Lower Juba on Friday, a police officer confirmed.

Mohamed Nasir Guled, commander of Jubaland police forces, told journalists that a suicide bomber blew himself up at a popular mosque in the town, causing deaths and injuries.

The latest blast came barely two days after Somali National Army killed 13 al-Shabab militants including two senior leaders in an offensive on the outskirts of Kismayo town in the same region.

Al-Qaida allied group al-Shabab claimed the responsibility for the latest blast.