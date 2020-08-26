Two people were killed in an airstrike by a Turkish drone near the town of Sinjar in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi military said on Wednesday.

The Turkish drone violated the Iraqi airspace at about 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (1600 GMT) and bombed a pickup truck at a village near the town of Sinjar, some 100 km west of Nineveh’s provincial capital Mosul, killing two people aboard but the driver survived the attack, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

The Turkish aircraft also bombed a site in the village of Bara Khansour near Sinjar, but there are no reports on casualties yet, the statement said.

On Aug. 12, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad to condemn the violation of Iraq’s sovereignty by the Turkish forces and aircraft under the pretext of attacking suspected positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in several areas in northern Iraq.

The same day, the ministry canceled a planned visit by the Turkish defense minister to Baghdad scheduled on Aug. 13 in protest against the Turkish attacks and violations.

Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes and artillery bombardments against the positions of PKK militants in northern Iraq, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main PKK base.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.