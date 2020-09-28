Two militants were killed in a police raid in a province north of Egypt’s capital Cairo, the Egyptian interior ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The national security sector was informed of the hideout of the two militants in a residential area in the province of Qalyubia, the statement said.

The militants were planning to carry out assaulting operations in the coming period, it added.

Egypt has launched a comprehensive nationwide operation since February 2018 to eradicate anti-security terrorist attacks that were centered mainly in North Sinai, killing more than 1,000 militants.

The attacks, most of which were claimed by an Islamic State-branch in Sinai, have killed hundreds of police and army men.