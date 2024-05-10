2 of Ukraine’s hydroelectric power plants destroyed by raids

Russian missile and drone attacks on Wednesday heavily damaged two hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine, Ukraine’s state-run hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo said Thursday.

“Two hydroelectric power plants are out of operation,” Ukrhydroenergo said in a post on Telegram, not specifying locations.

Ukraine’s overall hydroelectric power generation has suffered big losses in the recent attacks, it added.

The company said it would take “considerable efforts” and “significant financial resources” to repair and restore the destroyed facilities.

On Wednesday, Russia fired 55 missiles and 21 drones in an attack that targeted power generation and transmission facilities in six Ukrainian regions, according to Ukrainian authorities.