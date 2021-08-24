2 officers killed after gunmen attack Nigeria’s military academy

Two military officers were killed and another was abducted on early Tuesday when a group of unidentified gunmen attacked a military academy in the northwestern state of Kaduna, according to the academy’s spokesperson.

Bashir Jagira, a spokesperson for the Kaduna based Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), told Xinhua on the phone the gunmen gained access to the institution on Tuesday morning as “security architecture of the institution was compromised” by the gunmen.

Jagira said the gunmen launched the attack at the “residential area within the academy” at about 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

“During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted,” he said.

The cadets and the NDA community are safe, he said.

According to Jagira, the NDA in collaboration with the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and Air Training Command, as well as other security agencies in Kaduna, had since commenced pursuit of the assailants within the general area, with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. Enditem