Two Afghan Air Force pilots were killed after a military helicopter crashed in the country’s northern restive Baghlan province on Thursday, Defense Ministry confirmed.

“The Afghan Air Force (AAF) MD-530 helicopter crashed in Kaparak locality of Pul-e-Khumri city, capital of Baghlan roughly at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The site of crash was secured by army personnel,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Two AAF pilots lost their lives and no one was hurt on the ground,” the statement noted.

The crash was caused by a technical failure, the statement said, adding that the ministry will conduct an investigation into the incident.

In July this year, five Afghan National Army personnel were wounded after an Afghan army’s Black Hawk helicopter crashed in southern Helmand province.