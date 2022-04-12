2 poachers in trouble for killing buffalo in Ghana

Wildlife officials arrested two poachers for allegedly killing a buffalo in the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region of Ghana, an official confirmed Monday.

According to Ernestina Anie, the spokesperson for the wildlife division of the Forestry Commission, the two were among four suspected intruders who entered the park and shot at the protected species.

“Two of them managed to escape, but two of the intruders were arrested by rangers of the park who pursued them after hearing the gunshots,” she said.

She said the poachers were from Larabanga, a community close to the Mole Park, adding that officials of the park are processing the suspects for court. Enditem