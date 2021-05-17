Two police officers were killed when some gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked a police station in a southern state of Nigeria, an official said.

The gunmen attacked the police station at Umuahia South local government area of Abia state with explosives in the early hours of Monday, said Godfrey Ogbonna, a police spokesman in a statement issued in Umuahia, the state capital.

Ogbonna said the policemen deployed at the station tried to repel the assailants.

“In the process, we lost two of our men,” he said, adding no arrest had been made but full investigations were ongoing to get the perpetrators of the attacks.

There have been in recent months a series of gunmen attacks on security formations like police stations and prisons in the southern part of Nigeria.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleAt least 9 killed in attack in Burkina Faso
Next articleJay Jiang Yu On Why He Finds Fulfillment in Mentorship
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here