2 policemen killed in attack on government official convoy in Nigeria

Unidentified gunmen attacked on Tuesday a convoy of a state government official in Nigeria’s southern Abia state, killing two policemen, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

The attack on the convoy of Abia state commissioner for trade, commerce and investment occurred near a shopping mall in Aba, a city in southern Abia state, said police spokesperson Maureen Chinaka.

“The convoy was en route to Ekeoha Shopping Plaza when the armed assailants opened fire. Regrettably, amidst the chaos, two police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Chinaka in a statement.

She said one of the two policemen killed in the attack was a member of the convoy’s guards, while the other was on a separate assignment in the area.

Some suspects related to the attack have been arrested, Chinaka said. Enditem