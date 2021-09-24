2 policemen killed in gunmen attack in south Nigeria

Nigeria’s police on Wednesday confirmed that unknown gunmen had attacked a security checkpoint in the southern state of Enugu, killing two police officers.

Daniel Ndukwe, the state police spokesperson, told Xinhua over the phone a group of gunmen attacked a police checkpoint at Nachi community in the Oji River local government area of the state on Tuesday night. Two police officers were killed in the gun duel with the gunmen.

“A full-scale investigation to fish out the assailants has begun,” Ndukwe said.

Dozens of police officers and other security personnel have been killed since the beginning of the year in targeted attacks in the southern region of Nigeria. Enditem