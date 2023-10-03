2 soldiers killed in vehicle accident in U.S. Alaska

By
Xinhua
-
0
U.S Soldiers

Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed and 12 others injured after a military vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Alaska on Monday, Army officials said.

At least 17 soldiers were riding in a light medium tactical vehicle used to transport troops when the incident happened in the Yukon Training Area, near Salcha, the U.S. Army said in a statement.

The conditions of the injured soldiers were not immediately clear as of early Tuesday morning. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

