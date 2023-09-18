2 Terrorists killed by Kenyan Military

The Kenyan military confirmed on Sunday that they killed at least two al-Shabab militants on Saturday in coastal Lamu County.

The troops recovered three AK47 rifles, more than 300 bullets, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) launchers and warheads during an ambush in Bodhei area, said an officer who declined to be identified, adding that the troops in the area had received intelligence about the presence of the militants who were hiding in two sites within the vast Boni forest.

The source said the military believed the insurgents were planning an attack in Lamu County.

The latest operation follows a terrorist attack on a military vehicle that claimed the lives of 14 soldiers last week.