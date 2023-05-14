2 Zambians arrested for allegedly smuggling 12 Ethiopians

Immigration authorities in Zambia have arrested two local people for the suspected smuggling of 12 Ethiopians, an immigration spokesperson said on Friday.

The two Zambians were arrested in the northern town of Kasama on Tuesday after officers intercepted a vehicle the smugglers were using at a checkpoint.

Immigration Department Spokesperson Namati Nshinka said the officers became suspicious after noticing that the suspects passed the checkpoint twice.

He said in a statement that the officers managed to arrest one smuggler when he attempted to pass through the checkpoint the third time on foot, leading them to a nearby bush where nine Ethiopians were discovered.

Nshinka said three other Ethiopians suspected to be part of the group were apprehended the following day, and authorities later identified one of the smugglers as being the one who picked them up from a nearby town, Nakonde.

The two Zambians were in police custody while the Ethiopians were taken to a correctional facility pending investigations.

Meanwhile, immigration authorities in eastern Zambia’s Katete District arrested 14 Malawians for illegal entry and unlawful stay. Enditem