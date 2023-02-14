20 African countries expected for 2023 Cadet and Junior Africa Fencing Championship in Accra

The Ghana Fencing Association will host 20 African countries for the Cadet and Junior Africa Fencing Championship 2023 from the 14th to the 21st of February at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

According to the President of the Ghana Fencing Association, Mr. Mohammed Mahadi, preparations have reach an advanced stage and every thing is set for the Championship which is coming to Ghana for the first time.

He urge the youth and kids to be at the Sports Emporium to see the sport and have the interest as there are so many opportunities in sports.

Mr. Mahadi who is also second Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee says the Ghana team have been in camp for a while and will be explosive at the Championship.