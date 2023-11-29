20 companies, 5 individuals awarded at Ghana-West Africa Healthcare Excellence Awards

Twenty companies and five individuals have been honoured at the 5th Edition of the Ghana West Africa Healthcare Excellence Awards.

The event which took place at the Plush Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra was organized by KN Unique Communications and culminated with top dignitaries including Dr. Prince Kludjeson, Former AGI President and CEO of Celltell Group, Dr Samuel Kwetey, and representatives of the Dean of Wisconsin University.

Dr. Prince Kludjeson, Former AGI President and CEO of Celltell Group commended all companies for their hard work and the success they have contributed to the Healthcare sector.

In his speech, he noted that awards recognize excellence by conducting a comprehensive objective accurate independent market research survey to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and service delivery.

Dr. Prince further acknowledged the members of the Awarding Board who took it upon themselves to conduct this holistic research with respect to the quality and services of Health care practitioners to people.

Among the winners of this year’s event were; St John Hospital and Fertility- Outstanding Private Specialist Hospital of The Year (Gynecology), MDS Lancet Laboratories Limited – Medical Diagnostics Company of The Year, Lister Hospital And Fertility Centre – Brand Of The Year (Private Healthcare ), Jacob Dental Centre– Outstanding Customer Service Award (Dental Care ), Cassona Global Imaging – Medical Imaging Equipment Supplier Of The Year, DCL Laboratories Products Ltd -Laboratory Equipment Distributor Of The Year, Pairs Care Clinic- Alternative Medicine Practitioner Of The Year, Glico Health Insurance – Health Insurance Company Of The Year, Medimafo Herbal Clinic – Most Admired Herbal Clinic Of The Year, Drug Net Ghana – Online Pharmacy Company Of The Year, Mangel Klicks Limited – Medical Technology Solution Provider Of The Year, Sinel Specialist Hospital – Outstanding Specialist Hospital Of The Year (Paediatrics), Joy Industries Limited – Herbal Product Of The Year(Vikil-20), M&G Pharmaceuticals Ltd – Business Leader Of The Year (Pharmaceutical), Wisconsin International University – Educational Institution of the year (Healthcare )

Some of the individuals recognized were Dr. Kofi Amuzu Dogbatsey, (CEO, Medi-Moses Prostate Clinic) – Visionary Leadership Award (Healthcare), Dr Wisdom Amegbletor (CEO, New Crystal Health Services) – Healthcare Entrepreneur Of The Year, Dr. Tawiah Siameh CEO, Sycamore Medical Centre, – Exemplary Leadership Award (Healthcare), Dr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum. CEO, Kofikrom Pharmacy – Entrepreneur of The Year (Pharmaceuticals), Dr. Stephen Kingsley Odoom, Stereda Pharmaceuticals Ltd – CEO of The Year (Pharmaceutical).