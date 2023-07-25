20 countries to exhibit at Zambia’s agriculture, commercial show

Twenty countries, including China, Egypt and Italy, are expected to exhibit at the 95th Agricultural and Commercial Show to be held in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, on Aug. 2-7.

Duncan Mfula, president of the Agricultural and Commercial Cooperative Society of Zambia, said about 1,300 exhibitors, both indoor and outdoor, have so far registered to exhibit at this year’s event, an increase of 11 percent over the pre-pandemic participation of exhibitors at the show.

He told reporters during a press briefing on Monday that a large pavilion has been booked by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia, where about 150 firms are expected to exhibit.

The theme for this year’s event is “Inclusive Economic Transformation,” and the official said the theme was not only devised to guide this year’s exhibitors but also selected as a game changer in terms of mindset change among the business community and the Zambian society in general. Enditem