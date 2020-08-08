Twenty people were killed and many others injured as gunmen randomly fired on a crowd in a livestock market on Friday in eastern Burkina Faso, official news agency AIB reported.

The multiple-deaths shooting occured in the livestock market of Namoungou, about 30 km from the provincial capital Fada N’gourma in the eastern region of the terrorism-prone west African country, the report said.

“Heavily armed men stormed into the market this Friday and fired indisciminately on the crowd,” a local source told Xinhua reporter in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou.

Hospital sources said the attack caused many injuries, while regional governor Colonel Saidou Sanou said operations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.

Burkina Faso is faced with a worsening security situation as jihadism has plagued many regions of the country over the last few years.

Since 2015, terrorist attacks have claimed over 1,000 lives and displaced thousands of others in the country.