20 Men’s And Women’s Teams Confirmed For First Ever African Para Games ‘Accra 2023’

All 20 teams set to participate in the first-ever African Paralympic games have been confirmed, according to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation. The 20 teams confirmed for the showdown consist of twelve (12) men’s and eight (8) women’s teams, competing for medals in several sporting disciplines.

The 12 men’s teams confirmed for the Accra 2023 para games are the host Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Morocco, DR Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Angola, Central African Republic, Nigeria and Senegal.

The eight women’s teams include the host Ghana, Algeria, South Africa, Morocco, Kenya, DR Comgo, Zambia and Nigeria.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Ghana’s capital city, Accra, from the 3rd to the 15th of September, will be the first time the African continent will come together to witness such an event.