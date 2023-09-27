20 perish and hundreds sustain injuries fuel depot blast

At least 20 people died and 290 were wounded in Monday’s fuel depot explosion in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Seven victims died in hospital, and unidentified bodies of another 13 people were taken to the coroner’s office, Armenia’s state-run news agency Armenpress reported on Tuesday, citing local healthcare authorities.

Dozens of the wounded are in critical condition and some are still missing, the report said.

A team of medics are en route from Armenia’s capital Yerevan to the region by helicopter to help the victims of the fuel depot blast, added the report.