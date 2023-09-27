20 perish and hundreds sustain injuries fuel depot blast

At least 20 people died and 290 were wounded in Monday’s fuel depot explosion in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Seven victims died in hospital, and unidentified bodies of another 13 people were taken to the coroner’s office, Armenia’s state-run news agency Armenpress reported on Tuesday, citing local healthcare authorities.
Dozens of the wounded are in critical condition and some are still missing, the report said.
A team of medics are en route from Armenia’s capital Yerevan to the region by helicopter to help the victims of the fuel depot blast, added the report.
Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News