20 Shuttle Buses Deployed To Ease Traffic To Cape Coast

The Ghana Police Service has deployed 20 branded police vehicles to carry commuters to and from the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to designated car parks for Ghana’s 65th Independent Anniversary celebration in the Central Regional Capital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwasi Ofori, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, told the Ghana News Agency that the intervention was to significantly ease the expected vehicular traffic in the Metropolis.

He said only vehicles with approved passes and car permit would be allowed access to the Cape Coast Stadium, the venue for this year’s celebration.

“It is against this backdrop that the police had provided shuttle buses to transport all spectators to and from the Cape Coast Sports Stadium,” he said.

“Depending on where the spectators will be coming from they are to park their vehicles at the Jubilee Park at Bakaano and the Centre for National Culture car park, opposite the University of Cape Coast (UCC) gate on the Takoradi-Cape Coast Highway.”

Others would park at the Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion School, shortly after the Moree Toll Booth on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway and Adisadel Sports Stadium, near Pedu Junction, on the Siwdo Road.On road diverts, ASP Ofori said commuters from Jukwa, Kakumdo, Ensuakyir, and Ankafo would park at the Wesley Girls Senior High School.Meanwhile, the Cape Stadium Road was blocked at dawn from the Kwamena Walker Street Junction and UCC School of Medical Sciences Mortuary junction to ensure security.