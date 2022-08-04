20 startup winners listed for Migration Entrepreneurship Prize 2022

The Migration Entrepreneurship Prize 2022, a program designed for socially driven startups with a mission to enhance the inclusion of migrants in the Middle East and Africa, announces the 20 startup winners of its second cohort.

In a public-private partnership between Seedstars and the Peace and Human Rights Division of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), the initiative aims to strengthen and support areas prone to strong migration movements such as the Middle East and Africa by addressing the root causes of irregular migration and strengthening the socio-economic rights of migrants.

After the success of its first cohort, where 20 startups were selected for solutions that range from financial services, education, health, and more, the Migration Entrepreneurship Prize launched its second cohort to scout for socially-driven businesses on a mission to enhance the socio-economic inclusion of migrants.

“We look forward to see how the winning startups will offer migrants with an opportunity to work and earn a living. Entrepreneurship by, with and for migrants has a strong potential to improve lives in countries of origin, transit and destination,” shared Jana Röthlisberger, Program Manager at the FDFA.

The full list of 20 startup winners of the Migration Entrepreneurship Prize 2022 second cohort can be found here. The global winners are set to take part in the Seedstars Investment Readiness Program and have access to the Seedstars network of partners, mentors, and investors.