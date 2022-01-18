20-year-old arrested for smuggling narcotic drug into Police cells

Christian Danso, 20, has been arrested by the Weija Divisional Police Command for allegedly smuggling substances suspected to be narcotic drugs into the police cells at the Weija toll booth.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, said on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Police personnel whilst on duty at the Weija toll booth Station, sensed the smell of smoke coming from the direction of the cells.

She said immediately, the men on duty conducted a search in the cell and discovered a substance hidden in a blanket being used by inmates who were on remand.

DSP Obeng said preliminary investigations pointed out that the substance suspected to be narcotics was delivered by Christian Danso through the ventilation hole behind the cells building.

She said the Weija Command subsequently arrested the suspect in his hide out at Weija.

DSP Obeng said in his caution statement, he admitted to having committed the offence and demonstrated how he managed to deliver the substance through the ventilation hole at the back of the cell building.

She said investigations were still in progress and that the suspect, together with his accomplices would be processed for court.