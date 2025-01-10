20-Year-Old Fined for Impersonating Military Officer on TikTok

An Accra Circuit Court has fined 20-year-old washing bay attendant Alex Cobbina, also known as Mobitel, GHC12,000 for impersonating a military officer on TikTok by wearing camouflage trousers and a naval vest.

Cobbina was also sentenced to a three-year prison term in default of the fine.

The young man, who pleaded guilty to charges of falsely pretending to be a public officer and possessing military uniforms, was convicted following his arraignment on December 20, 2024. The court, presided over by Judge Bright Samuel Acquah, also imposed an additional GHC6,000 fine or a two-year prison sentence for the possession of military gear. Both sentences will run concurrently.

The prosecution revealed that Cobbina, a washing bay attendant from Apam, Central Region, posted a video on social media dressed in military camouflage and a naval T-shirt, where he discussed President Mahama’s statement about sacking military recruits. The video caught the attention of the Ghana Navy, leading to an investigation and his subsequent arrest on December 9, 2024, in Madina, Accra.

Cobbina explained that the military uniforms were left in his car by a soldier client, and he kept them. During the investigation, military-related items, including camouflage trousers, a naval vest, and boots, were recovered from his residence in Apam.

Despite admitting to the video and deleting it the following day, Cobbina denied being a military officer during questioning. The case has served as a reminder of the legal consequences of impersonating public officials and possessing military uniforms without authorization.